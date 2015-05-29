Spring session of Milli Mejlis ends

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ The last plenary session of the spring session of Milli Mejlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has ended.

Report informs that thus, deputies went on holiday.

Speaker Ogtay Asadov said, 10 plenary sessions were held, 134 laws were adopted in the spring session: "During this period, about 70 delegation paid a visit to about 30 countries. I think, the spring session was successful."

The meeting was announced close by playing the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This year calling of pre-scheduled session of the parliament not expected.