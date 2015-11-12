 Top
    Close photo mode

    Vasif Talibov's son elected a member of Nakhchivan parliament - PHOTO

    He elected from Nakhchivan city Constituency No. 25

    Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Seymur Talibov, son of Vasif Talibov, Chairman of Supreme Assembly, is among MPs elected to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) Supreme Assembly.

    Report informs, S.Talibov elected from Nakhchivan city Constituency No. 25.

    Presidium of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) Supreme Court approved results of the lections to the Supreme Assembly on November 1. Total number of MPs is 45.

    S.Talibov studied in the University of London. He works in the position of Head teacher at International Relations Department of the Faculty of International Relations and Foreign Languages of Nakhchivan State University. S.Talibov is a Council member of New Azerbaijan Party's Nakhchivan city Organization. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi