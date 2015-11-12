Vasif Talibov's son elected a member of Nakhchivan parliament - PHOTO

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Seymur Talibov, son of Vasif Talibov, Chairman of Supreme Assembly, is among MPs elected to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) Supreme Assembly.

Report informs, S.Talibov elected from Nakhchivan city Constituency No. 25.

Presidium of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) Supreme Court approved results of the lections to the Supreme Assembly on November 1. Total number of MPs is 45.

S.Talibov studied in the University of London. He works in the position of Head teacher at International Relations Department of the Faculty of International Relations and Foreign Languages of Nakhchivan State University. S.Talibov is a Council member of New Azerbaijan Party's Nakhchivan city Organization.