Some parties determined their representatives in Central Election Commission

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Several parties represented in Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), have already determined their representative to be the members of Central Election Commission (CEC) in Azerbaijan.

Report informs according to the Social Welfare Party, Azerbaijan Social Democratic Party (ASDP) and the Unity Party put forward jointly the candidacy of Ilkin Shahbazov. I. Shahbazov is a member of Social Welfare Party.

Civil Solidarity Party (CSP) has also determined it's representative in the CEC. The party will be represented by the current member of the Central Election Commission Almas Gahramanli.

Great Establishment Party (GEP) and the Azerbaijan Democratic Education Party (ADEP) put forward the candidacy of Bakhsheyish Asgarov.

Notably, Milli Majlis has appealed to the parties for determination of their members to be represented in the CEC.

Approval of the Commission members will be discussed at the plenary session of Milli Majlis on April 15.