 Top
    Close photo mode

    Solemn ceremony is held on occasion of 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani police

    © Report/ Firi Salim

    Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ A solemn ceremony on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani police is held.

    Report informs, Fuad Alasgarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in coordination and military issues of the law enforcement agencies, Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov and chiefs of headquarter, administration, departments, and sections of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are attending the ceremony.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi