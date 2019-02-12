Secretary of Commission on Combating Corruption to answer questions in live air

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary of the Azerbaijani Commission on Combating Corruption Kamal Jafarov is to answer viewers' questions by broadcasting live on his Facebook account, Report informs citing Jafarov.

He said the live broadcast will begin at 19.30 on February 13.

Jafarov will speak about the real reasons of the changes in Azerbaijan's rating in the 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index. He will also answer questions from the Commission on Combating Corruption and viewers' questions regarding this area.

Said Garib