Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order awarding Saftar Hajiyev 3rd degree “Homeland Service Order”.

Report informs Colonel Saftar Heydar Hajiyev was awarded for his loyalty to the Republic of Azerbaijan, fulfillment of his duties decently and honestly, provision of security of state security subjects and subjects guarded by state with high professionalism.