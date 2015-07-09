Ruling party comments on disperse in oppositional APFP

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ / "The Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP) does not operate as an organization. Party members do not accept a person to take APFP to monopoly. Therefore, the party is dispersing."

Report was told by the Deputy Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP), Member of Azerbaijani Parliament, Siyavush Novruzov.

NAP official noted that APFP will not be able to hold the party congress: "If they are able to operate until the autumn it will be a great thing. No one has stayed there.. In leading structures, Ali Karimli's relatives, bodyguard and driver are represented. Who will they hold the Congress with? The party's regional organizations, people operating in the leadership are resigned. No well-known politician has stayed there."

S.Novruzov said that the recent resignations show that APFP will defeat in the parliamentary elections of this year.