Ruling party comments on latest processes in the system of MFA

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ruling "New Azerbaijan Party" (YAP) has commented on the processes occurring in the system of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including the request for asylum by some diplomats working in the Embassies of Azerbaijan in different countries.

NAP Deputy Executive Secretary Siyavush Novruzov said in a statement to Report that, everyone, especially the diplomats working abroad, should be loyal to their state. "Now, however, the parent can't be liable for child, how can the Foreign Ministry be responsible for the actions of every employee?".

S.Novruzov said that, the management is not responsible for employees working in government: "Sometimes it happens that there are dishonest people among the employees. There is no such device that could determine betrayal of people in advance. Such cases can occur in any of the structures. In such matters it is not right to speak of management's responsibilities." He noted that some people, especially the chairmen of some parties, inflate the issue. There are people in these parties and organizations who have lost their way. Heads of state agencies are not responsible for the actions of employees, as well as chairman of the party not responsible for the party members."