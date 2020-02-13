Results of three polling stations canceled - UPDATED

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/4af9100d175530abed5913078c197f2d/be864208-003d-4153-8ba4-58f7e5aec68a_292.jpg

Central Election Commission (CEC) told Report that constituency election commissions canceled results of three polling stations (1 of Kalbajar election district No. 123 and 2 of Zagatala-Balakan constituency No. 111).

***10:22

Central Election Commission (CEC) has not received a report on the parliamentary elections in three polling stations so far. Report informs that 5,570 out of 5,573 polling stations in 125 constituencies submitted reports. One polling station in Kalbajar election district No. 123 of Zagatala-Balakan constituency No. 111 did not submit a report to the CEC.

Notably, the elections to the Azerbaijani Parliament took place on February 9.