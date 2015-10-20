 Top
    ​Requirements for taxi drivers restricted in Azerbaijan

    Taxi drivers aged under 21 and with experience less than 2 years will not be allowed to provide services

    Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has restricted requirements for taxi drivers.

    Report informs, the proposed amendments to the law "On the road transport" were adopted at the meeting of Milli Majlis on October 20.

    According to the supplement to the article 27 of the law, taxi drivers have to be over 21 with a driving license with "B" and "BE" category, driving their own private (rented, transferred for use by proxy and so on.) the vehicle more 2 years.

    Currently, cab drivers are over 19 years experience of more than 1 year.

    Taxi drivers should undergo special training in regulatory and legal acts regulating the ethical behavior and passenger transportation in road transport.

