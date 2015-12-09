Ramil Usubov: Stability, public tranquility reliably preserved in country today

Baku. 9 December.REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with announcement made in media in advance, on December 9, Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan Republic, colonel-general Ramil Usubov held front review of youth, wanting to serve in vacant private and junior chief personnel staff positions at Quick Police Regiment, authorities and units of Baku city Main Police Office.

Report was told in the press service of the ministry.

In the event held with participation of relative main office, department and service chiefs, Minister checked appearance of each youth separately, status of physical preparation, general knowledge and outlook, proper instruction was given to management of Main Personnel Office for admission of 280 persons, which are more trained among applicants, to service at internal affairs authorities.

Addressing to candidates, R.Usubov said that Azerbaijan is one of leading countries in fight against criminality and preservation of tranquility for many years. According to him, it is a result of determination, strong will of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev, joint cooperation of law enforcement agencies that stability, public tranquility reliably preserved in country today as well as all necessary measures are carried out for development of internal affairs authorities.