Rafig Bay Ismayil: Musavat Party to become a hobby group

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ "If the process of being expelled of Musavat members continues, the party will become a hobby group."

Musavat Party Assembly member, Rafig Bay Ismayil said it to Report in his statement. He said that the party leadership takes wrong steps: "The current events are the continuation of the happenings after the congress. As the current system has not been fixed properly yet, everyone does whatever they want. I do not believe that the party leadership realize their mistakes. It seems that during the continuation of the process, they will cast out themselves."

He also noted that if he is not satisfied with the leadership's policy, he will still continue his activities in the Party: " I have joined Musavat Party neither for Arif Hajili nor for Isa Gambar, and will not leave out of spite. I was one of the members of the Musavat Party Restoration Center. We began to spread Musavat ideas in Azerbaijan since the 1960s. Therefore, I'm not going to leave the party due to someone else."

As the protest against the accepted decision on casting out Vurgun Eyyub from Musavat Party, Professor Adil Geybulla, a former President of the Control and Inspection Commission (CCIC) Ibrahim Ibrahimov, historian scientist, a former chairman of the Surakhani District Organization Boran Aziz resigned from the party.