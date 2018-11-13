Prosecutor General to receive citizens in Tartar

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the schedule of citizens' reception in the regions, Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov will receive the residents of Tartar, Imishli, Aghjabadi, Aghdam, Beylagan, Fuzuli, Lachin and Khojavand districts in the administrative building of the Tartar District Prosecutor's Office on November 23, Report informs citing the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office.

The appeals of citizens to the prosecutor's office will be considered at the reception.

Registration on citizens admission and their trip to Tartar region will be carried out by relevant district prosecutors.

Citizens can apply to the prosecutor's office of the district in writing or verbally, as well as by contacting the Office of the Prosecutor General's Office 437-28-79 and by e-mail contact@prosecutor.gov.az.