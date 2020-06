As Azerbaijan recorded a record number of COVID-19 cases (325 ) yesterday, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers said the restriction would be applied again in the country.

Today, Prime Minister Ali Asadov will speak on state television about the restrictions to be applied in Azerbaijan over the current situation with COVID-19, Report says.

The speech will be broadcasted on Azerbaijan Television (AzTV) at 14:00. The Prime Minister will inform in detail about the limitation.