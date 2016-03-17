 Top
    Prime Minister cancels summer time transition

    The decision was made taking into consideration the proposal of the National Academy of Sciences

    Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade, signed an order to cancel decreeNo.21 of theCabinet ofMinisters "On application of summer time in Azerbaijan Republic" dated 17 March 1997.Report informs guided by the eighth paragraph of Article 119 of the Constitution, proposal made by National Academy of Sciences was accepted.

    According to decision decreeNo.21 of theCabinet ofMinisters "On application ofsummer time in Azerbaijan Republic" dated 17 March 1997 canceled.

