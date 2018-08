Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding Azerbaijani Presidential Press Secretary Azer Gasimov.

Report informs, according to the order, for the effective operation of the public service of the Republic of Azerbaijan Azer Mammad oglu Gasimov was awarded the Order "For Service to the Motherland" 3rd degree.

Notably, Azer Gasimov turned 50 years old on June 22.