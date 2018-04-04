Presidential candidates disclose their next financial statements - LIST

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ The financial statements (second preliminary statements) on amounts received on election funds of all candidates to the Presidency in Azerbaijan have been disclosed.

Report informs, according to the second preliminary financial statement submitted by the presidential candidate Zahid Oruj, private funds of the candidate amounted to 9,900 AZN and 2,200 AZN have been used for payment of costs of activities related to pre-election campaign, as well as information and consultation services.

And the funds of the presidential candidate Araz Alizade amounted to 8,800 AZN and whole amount was spent for payment of costs of activities related to pre-election campaign, as well as information and consultation services.

25,000 AZN have been received from individuals in election fund of the presidential candidate Gudrat Hasanguliyev. All the funds have been spent on financial provision of organizational and technical activities aimed at collection of electors’ signatures, as well as on payment of fees to relevant persons for collection of signatures.

The registered candidate Razi Nurullayev had funds amounting to 1,716 AZN, and the amount was fully spent on promotion campaign.

The funds of candidate Sardar Mammadov (Jalaloglu) amounted to 2,343 AZN. All these funds have been spent on payment of costs of activities related to pre-election campaign, as well as information and consultation services.

The second preliminary financial statements of other candidates – i.e. Hafiz Hajiyev, Faraj Guliyev were blank.

Notably, earlier the second preliminary financial statement of Ilham Aliyev was disclosed. According to the statement, election fund incomings of the candidate amounted in total to 100,000 AZN.