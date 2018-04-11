Presidential candidate: We need victory of a candidate who would further ensure national unity and development

© Report

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ “Today is an important day in the history of Azerbaijani state. Our people have expectations regarding this day.”

Report informs, the presidential candidate Zahid Oruj told reporters.

He stated that the primary and priority issues should be citizens’ confidence, community’s proactivity and civil servants’ responsibility: “These issues should be the conclusion derived from outcomes of the elections. Because the people have expectations. The Azerbaijani state has come a long way during the past years. We all have an opportunity to correctly evaluate this period.”

“The conclusion should be such that nobody would consider himself as rejected. If we approach this issue from this point of view, we need victory of such a person who would further ensure national unity, the continuity of the ongoing development in the life of our state, and eliminate animosity, as well as mutual accusations among the political forces. At the same time, he should be able to minimize the effects over Azerbaijan of complicated situations encountered in the world. I am sure that all our expectations will become true and we have grounds for making this statement.”

Today, the presidential elections are held in Azerbaijan.