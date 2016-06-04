Presidential Aide: Azerbaijanis must avoid conflict with each other

Baku. 4 June.REPORT.AZ / Final session of the IV Congress of World Azerbaijanis was held.

Report informs, the agenda of the meeting included the reception of documents of the congress, formation of the new composition of the World Azerbaijanis Coordination Council.

Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora Nazim Ibrahimov said that, unlike in previous congresses, were heard opinion of everyone who wants to speak.

MP Elman Nasirov noted that living abroad Azerbaijanis must unite.

Assistant of the Azerbaijani President for Public and Political Affairs, Head of the Department for Socio-Political Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Ali Hasanov said that the congress was attended by Azerbaijanis from four continents of the world: "The beginning of implementation of the idea of solidarity and unity put in the period of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. There was a great merit of Mammad Emin Rasulzade, Fatali Khan Khoysky in implementation of the ideas of solidarity and unity. The idea that has been launched during the ADR, but not implemented to the end, was put into practice by nationwide leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev. The unity is necessary for us in order not to lose our traditions and language."

A.Hasanov noted that Azerbaijanis living abroad can protest in connection with the problems that Azerbaijan faces with: "They need to demand their civil rights in the countries where they live in. Western countries are intolerant of religion and language of other people. But we respect them. And this is our difference. We have laid the foundations of coexistence. The Azerbaijanis must not allow conflict with each other. It is necessary to organize our activities, strengthen information communication, to provide access to the global virtual space."

The meeting adopted documents of the final session of the IV Congress of World Azerbaijanis, has formed a new composition of the Coordinating Council.

Members of Congress also adopted an appeal to President Ilham Aliyev.

At the end, the resolution of the congress read out.