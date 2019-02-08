Presidential Administration names districts filing most complaints

© 500px/ Natig Aghayev https://report.az/storage/news/291e9440c4cfe519813997cfee1280ae/f3115760-f646-42dd-ba57-a24e0e66b542_292.jpg

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Compared to 2017, the number of complaints in 2018 increased regarding Baku, Khazar, Sabunchu, Mingachevir, Naftalan, Agjabadi, Aghdam, Agstafa, Agsu, Astara, Beylagan, Jabrayil, Gadabay, Imishli, Kurdamir, Gobustan, Neftchala , Salyan, Shamakhi, Shamkir, other cities and regions " the head of the Presidential Administration's Office for Documents and Citizens' Appeals, Suleyman Ismayilov said.

Report informs that he commented on this issue in his analytical article on how structures are dealing with the problems of the country's citizens in 2018, how these problems were solved by the state bodies and the high level of attention and demand for this work.

The head of the department noted that however the number of complaints from Garadagh, Narimanov, Nizami, Pirallahi, Surakhani, Yasamal districts of Baku, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Sumgayit, Absheron, Balakan, Bilasuvar, Dashkesen, Goygol, Khachmaz, Khojaly, Gubadli, Lerik, Saatli, Sabirabad, Samukh, Siyazan, Tartar, Tovuz, Ujar, Zardab and other cities and regions have dropped: "The appeals on the activities of the city, district executive authorities, representatives of city executive power chiefs and municipalities are always of great importance and their analysis reflects citizens' relationships with their local authorities. More complaints on this subject have been received from some districts of Baku, including Lankaran, Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Agjabedi, Agdash, Agstafa, Beylagan, Barda, Jabrayil, Gadabay, Khizi, Kalbajar, Gazakh, Gobustan, Lachin, Lerik, Masalli, Neftchala, Sabirabad, Salyan , Siyazan, Shabran, Shamakhi, Shamkir, Tovuz, Yardimli, Zardab and other cities and districts.