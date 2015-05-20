President visits area of the high-rise building hit by fire in Binagadi, Baku

Baku. 20 May. On May 19 a fire broke out in a multi-storey building on 200/36 Azadlig Avenue in Binagadi district.

Report informs President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the site of the incident in the morning of May 20.

The head of state gave instructions to members of the relevant State Commission on a range of issues, including investigation of the causes of fire and elimination of its consequences, provision of assistance to those who were affected by the tragedy and families of those who died.

Then the State Commission, which was set up to deal with the incident, held its first meeting chaired by the President of Azerbaijan.

The head of state once again offered his condolences to families of those who died in the incident.

A minute`s silence was observed to honor the victims of the tragedy.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the measures taken by the government to eliminate the consequences of fire. The head of state said that criminal proceedings have already been brought against those responsible for the incident, and added that they will be seriously punished. President Ilham Aliyev noted that the initial version of how the incident happened is that the building was covered with bad quality and flammable material. Saying that there are many buildings with similar covering in Baku, the head of state gave concrete instructions to the Baku City executive Authority and the Ministry of Emergency Situations to examine the buildings covered with such panelling as well as the structure of the material, and immediately remove it from the facade of the buildings in case of danger.

President Ilham Aliyev also gave instructions to provide financial assistance to families of the dead and to the injured, repair – through government funding – the building and the apartments damaged by fire, equip the apartments with necessary utensils, reissue the documents that were destroyed by fire.

The members of the State Commission provided information about the causes of fire and the work done.

President Ilham Aliyev once again gave concrete instructions to thoroughly investigate the incident and take necessary measures.