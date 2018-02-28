President of Macedonia will visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov will visit Azerbaijan in March.

According to the report of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora, the purpose of the visit is to participate in the VI Global Baku Forum, March 15-18.

Within the framework of the forum, Ivanov will make a speech at panel discussions devoted to the policy of China.

Notably, President of Albania Ilir Meta, the President of Montenegro Filip Vujanović, the Member of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, the Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yıldırım, Turkey's minister of foreign affairs, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, current and former presidents of other countries, prime ministers, ministers, prominent politicians, intellectuals expected to attend the VI Global Forum, which will be held for the sixth time with the support of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora and Nizami Ganjavi International Center. About 500 guests will take part in the forum as a whole, including members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

Issues of peace and security in the Middle East, the current and future situation in the Balkans, the increasing role of youth in public and political life in the modern period expected to be discussed within the framework of the event.