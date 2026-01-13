Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    President of Azerbaijan: We will forever cherish the memory of our martyrs in our hearts

    Domestic policy
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 18:45
    President of Azerbaijan: We will forever cherish the memory of our martyrs in our hearts

    "We will forever cherish the memory of our martyrs in our hearts," President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with residents of the villages of Ashaghi Oratagh, Childiran, Heyvali, and Chapar in the Aghdara district, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "I must also state that we have already avenged our martyrs on the battlefield. Their blood did not go unavenged," the head of state emphasized.

    Azərbaycan Prezidenti: Biz şəhidlərimizin əziz xatirəsini qəlbimizdə əbədi yaşadacağıq
    Ильхам Алиев: Мы навечно сохраним в сердцах светлую память о наших шехидах

