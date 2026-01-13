President of Azerbaijan: We will forever cherish the memory of our martyrs in our hearts

"We will forever cherish the memory of our martyrs in our hearts," President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with residents of the villages of Ashaghi Oratagh, Childiran, Heyvali, and Chapar in the Aghdara district, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"I must also state that we have already avenged our martyrs on the battlefield. Their blood did not go unavenged," the head of state emphasized.