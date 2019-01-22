Ilham Aliyev gives instructions on objective investigation of Mehman Huseynovs case

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has given instructions on the objective and fair investigation of convicted Mehman Huseynov`s case, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for work with law enforcement bodies and military issues Fuad Alasgarov said.

Report informs citing AzerTag that Fuad Alasgarov said that convicted Mehman Huseynov appealed to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on January 20, 2019. In his appeal, he requested the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to intervene in his case in order to ensure the objectivity of the investigation and the adoption of a fair decision.

Earlier on January 18, 2019, a group of human rights activists addressed an appeal to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Mehman Huseynov`s case. Human rights activists noted that there has been artificial hype around the incident, and pointed out the spread of false information and attempts to build a wrong public opinion. They also commended the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for his commitment the principles of humanity and asked the President for mercy on Mehman Huseynov.

The appeals were brought to the attention of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to which Mr President reacted immediately. Given the fact that the convict is young and has already served almost a two-year sentence, as well as his family situation and his father`s age, the distinguished President recommended the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan to prioritize the principle of humanity and take all necessary measures set forth in law in order to ensure the objective and fair investigation of Mehman Huseynov`s case. At the same time, Mr President invited those involved in the incident to take steps towards reconciliation.

We have previously also seen a humane approach to Mehman Huseynov when he was allowed to attend the funeral of his mother, who died as a result of a serious illness while he was serving his sentence.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has always been sensitive to such kind of requests, followed the principles of justice and humanity, and required the same approach from all state officials. This policy is evidenced by dozens of amnesty acts and pardon orders. Mr. President`s recent initiatives on humanization of criminal policy have paved the way for the release of thousands of convicts.