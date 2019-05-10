President Ilham Aliyev visited grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva, family members, as well as relatives and loved ones of national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev have visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to the architect and founder of independent Azerbaijan, world-renowned statesman as May 10 marks the 96th anniversary of his birth, Report informs citing AzerTag.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the national leader`s grave.

The state anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

President Ilham Aliyev and family members then put flowers at the grave of the national leader`s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, as well as the graves of prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and renowned physician, scientist Tamerlan Aliyev.

Among those in attendance at the commemorative ceremony were Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov, Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov, head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev, ministers, committee chairs, company heads and MPs.