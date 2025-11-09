President Ilham Aliyev shares video dedicated to Victory Parade in Baku
Domestic policy
- 09 November, 2025
- 10:26
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a video dedicated to the military parade held in Baku's Azadlyg Square to mark the fifth anniversary of Victory in the Patriotic War.
Report presents the video:
President Ilham Aliyev shares video dedicated to Victory Parade in Baku
Latest News
11:42
Lionel Messi reaches 400 career assists for club and countryFootball
11:24
Hikmat Hajiyev shares post on National Flag DayDomestic policy
11:06
Suspect kills Florida sheriff's deputy with his own weapon during traffic stopOther countries
10:47
Israeli Embassy in Baku congratulates Azerbaijan on National Flag DayForeign policy
10:26
Video
President Ilham Aliyev shares video dedicated to Victory Parade in BakuDomestic policy
10:21
Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on National Flag DayForeign policy
10:07
Photo
New York mayor proclaims November 8, 2025, as Azerbaijan Victory DayForeign policy
09:50
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on National Flag DayDomestic policy
09:36
Photo