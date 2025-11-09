Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    President Ilham Aliyev shares video dedicated to Victory Parade in Baku

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a video dedicated to the military parade held in Baku's Azadlyg Square to mark the fifth anniversary of Victory in the Patriotic War.

    Report presents the video:

    Prezident İlham Əliyev hərbi paradla bağlı paylaşım edib
    Ильхам Алиев поделился публикацией о Военном параде, посвященном пятой годовщине Победы в Отечественной войне

