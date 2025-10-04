President Ilham Aliyev shares post on anniversary of liberation of Jabrayil city
Domestic policy
- 04 October, 2025
- 09:01
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post commemorating the fifth anniversary of the liberation of Jabrayil city.
Report presents the post:
President Ilham Aliyev shares post on anniversary of liberation of Jabrayil city
