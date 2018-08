Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva have reviewed a newly-built park near the administrative and education block of Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

Report informs citing AZERTAC, large-scale construction and landscaping work was carried out in the park. Green areas were created, decorative bushes were planted, and a fountain was installed here.