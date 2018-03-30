 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev receives the Head of OSCE/ODIHR observation mission - UPDATED

    The press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported

    Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ During the meeting, the sides exchanged views over the issues regarding the upcoming presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

    President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that the elections will be held in a democratic, transparent and fair manner in accordance with the election legislation and reflect the will of the Azerbaijani people.

    ***10:06

    Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the Head of the election observation mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR) Corien Jonker.. 

    Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported. 

