President Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of the newly-appointed Ambassador of Vietnam

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the credentials of the newly-appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Thanh Son.

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Son reviewed the guard of honor.

Nguyen Thanh Son handed his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev then had a conversation with the Ambassador.

The head of state recalled with pleasure his visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam last year, the high level hospitality shown to Azerbaijani delegation and productive discussions. President Ilham Aliyev said the high level mutual contacts between the two countries were an indicator of dynamic and successful development of relations, and hailed the level of existing ties. President Ilham Aliyev expressed assurance that the activity of the ambassador would contribute to strengthening of bilateral relations.

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Son conveyed greetings and best wishes on behalf of President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Truong Tan Sang to President Ilham Aliyev.

Nguyen Thanh Son said his country was interested in strengthening and further development of friendly and cooperative relations with Azerbaijan. The Ambassador said they were impressed with President Ilham Aliyev`s visit to Vietnam, and noted his country remembered national leader Heydar Aliyev and successes that Azerbaijan achieved during his leadership.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings and best wishes of President of Vietnam Truong Tan Sang and asked the Ambassador to communicate his greetings to the Vietnamese President.