President Ilham Aliyev received a British delegation

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a British delegation including member of the House of Lords, representative of the Labour Party, founder of the Senate Consulting Ltd and project manager of “Discover Azerbaijan: Baku 2015 Edition” book Lord David Evans, member of the Conservative Party Lord Richard Risby, members of the UK Parliament, representatives of the Labour Party Roger Duncan Godsiff, Stephen James McCabe, Patrissia Scotland and Executive Director of the Senate Consulting Ltd Caroline Minshell.

Report informs, the head of state noted that the British delegation’s visit to Azerbaijan would create good opportunities for them to closely familiarize themselves with the country, and contribute to the strengthening of the successfully developing bilateral ties between the two countries. President Ilham Aliyev said the bilateral cooperation covered a wide range of areas, including politics, economy, energy and security. The Azerbaijani President said the interparliamentary relations were of great importance.

Lord Richard Risby said his country was interested in developing bilateral ties with Azerbaijan. Lord Risby noted that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s views on international issues have always been interesting for them.

The sides also exchanged views on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.