President Ilham Aliyev presents keys to apartments to residents of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district
Domestic policy
- 28 October, 2025
- 15:11
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with residents of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district on October 28.
According to Report, the head of state presented the keys to apartments to the residents moving into the village.
