President Ilham Aliyev presents keys to apartments to residents of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district

    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Domestic policy
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 15:11
    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with residents of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district on October 28.

    According to Report, the head of state presented the keys to apartments to the residents moving into the village.

    Ilham Aliyev Horovlu
    Prezident Horovlu kəndində sakinlərlə görüşüb, mənzillərin açarlarını təqdim edib
    Президент Ильхам Алиев вручил жителями села Хоровлу ключи от квартир

