President Ilham Aliyev presents "Istiglal" Order to pianist Farhad Badalbayli

25 December, 2017 15:22

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has presented "Istiglal" Order to People's Artist, outstanding pianist Farhad Badalbayli. Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.