President Ilham Aliyev met with president of French National Assembly in Paris

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the National Assembly of France Francois Rugy in Paris. Report informs, the press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
