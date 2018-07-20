 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev met with president of French National Assembly in Paris

    Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the National Assembly of France Francois Rugy in Paris. Report informs, the press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi