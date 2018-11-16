President Ilham Aliyev launches non-ferrous metals and foundry plant in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a non-ferrous metals and foundry plant owned by Baku Non Ferrous and Foundry Company LLC in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

According to Report, Chairman of the supervisory board of Baku Non Ferrous and Foundry Company LLC Rasim Mammadov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the third phase of the project that will see the construction of a plant manufacturing products used in mechanical engineering, agriculture and mining industry.

The non-ferrous metals and foundry plant will have the annual production capacity of 50,000 tons of ferrosilicon and 72,000 tons of ferrosilicomanganese. For the first time in the history of Azerbaijan, this plant will produce ferrosilicon, ferrosilicomanganese and ferrochrome in the future. The plant, which cost $51 million, will create 230 jobs.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the plant.