President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Heydar Aliyev Center in Shaki

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of the newly built Heydar Aliyev Center in the city of Shaki.

Report informs that the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the center.

The construction of the Heydar Aliyev Center started this March and was completed in October. Extensive landscaping work was carried out and green areas were created here.

The center displays materials, historical documents and photos highlighting different periods of national leader Heydar Aliyev's life and statehood activity.

The Heydar Aliyev Center occupies a total area of 3,700 square metres.

The center houses a conference hall, photo studios, and an electronic library.

The center also features a special stand on Shaki’s membership of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

The head of state and first lady were also informed of the construction of a ring road leading to the Albanian temple in Kish village of Shaki district and the landscaping along the road.