President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Aghdam branch of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the Aghdam branch of "Azerkhalcha" Open Joint Stock Company.

Report informs that the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the branch.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the unique carpets weaved in various districts of Karabakh in 19thand early 20th centuries.

Chairman of the Board of "Azharkhalcha" OJSC Vidadi Muradov informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the work done.

The Aghdam branch of the "Azerkhalcha" OJSC occupies a total area of 1,250 square meters. 150 weavers and 14 administrative staff members will be employed in the branch. The building features a textile workshop, artist`s room, warehouse, canteen, medical point and sales room.

The head of state and first lady then met with carpet-weavers.

First lady Mehriban Aliyeva then cut the first carpet woven here.