President Ilham Aliyev gives instructions fto prepare broad privatization program in country

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Broad privatization program will be prepared in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting held on solution of economic and social issues on January 18.

President Ilham Aliyev gave instructions for preparation of broad privatization program with participation of international experts, also on involvement of foreign and local investors in this work, improvement of business environment to achieve economic revival.