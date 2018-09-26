President Ilham Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on launch of Azerspace-2 satellite - VIDEO - UPDATED

Video has been added to the news.

Azerbaijan`s Azerspace-2 satellite was sent into orbit from Guiana Space Center in French Guiana on September 26. Report informs that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated the nation on this occasion.

The head of state said:

-Dear fellow countrymen,

Today is a landmark day in the life of our country. Azerspace-2 was put into orbit today. I wholeheartedly congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on this occasion. This is another triumph of our country, another success of our state.

Azerbaijan has managed to put three satellites into orbit in the past five years. Azerbaijan is today a member of the space club and is strengthening its standing in the world space industry. The launch of the satellites demonstrates the power of our state, it demonstrates our policy. We already have three satellites: Azerspace-1 telecommunications satellite, Azersky observation satellite and Azerspace-2.

As you know this year marks the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. Under my Order, 2018 was proclaimed the Year of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. At the same time, next month we will celebrate the 27th anniversary of the restoration of our independence. We dedicate the launch of Azerspace-2 to the centenary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, to state independence of Azerbaijan.

These satellites are of huge importance. First and foremost, Azerbaijan is taking a more crucial step in terms of information security. Through these satellites Azerbaijani television channels can today present their programs to the world. Azerbaijan today completely eliminated dependence on foreign partners in the field of telecommunications. At the same time, the development of Azerbaijan`s space industry plays a significant role in human resources development. Specialists managing the satellites are Azerbaijanis, and most of them are young.

The development of space industry deepens our international cooperation in this field. We are closely cooperating with leading companies across the world, which have extensive experience in this area.

The satellites have also a commercial side. Azerbaijan is today exporting its products, and currency is flowing to Azerbaijan thanks to the operation of the satellites. Azerbaijan's achievements in space industry are at the same time developing our non-oil sector and moving our non-oil industry forward. It`s not a coincidence that according to the statistics of the eight months of this year, the non-oil industry grew by about 11 per cent in Azerbaijan. At the same time, through Azersky observation satellite we are always able to regularly monitor and control all the events that happen not only in our country, but also in any part of the world. Azersky satellite is playing a special role in strengthening defense and military potential of Azerbaijan. As a result of the operation of this satellite, we have completely eliminated foreign dependence in this area and are now providing satellite services for many countries.

The satellites are of crucial importance to the implementation of our infrastructure projects and protection of the existing infrastructure. Azersky observation satellite plays a special role in a number of areas, including the development of agriculture, control over the ecological situation and effective exploitation of lands.

In short, dear citizens, dear friends, today is another landmark day in the life of our country. Azerbaijan has become a valuable member of the world space club in a short period of time. Azerbaijan is successfully fulfilling all the tasks set. Our way is the way of development, the way of progress, and Azerbaijan today has its worthy say in the development of advanced technologies in the world. The launch of Azerspace-2 telecommunications satellite is our yet another historic triumph. Azerbaijan will continue moving forward only on the path toward success and victories.

Once again I would like to wholeheartedly congratulate you on this remarkable occasion, and wish each of you the best of health and happiness. Thank you.