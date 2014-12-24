President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijanis on Solidarity Day

"Dear citizens!

Dear compatriots!

I cordially greet you on the eve of December 31 - Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, convey my best wishes to all of you.

This holiday has become a symbol of our spiritual unity, represents the feelings of love for the homeland and national commitment in the hearts of our countrymen. Solidarity of Azerbaijanis of the world today is manifested not only in the emotional feelings and sensations, but more - in the national and political unity, practical steps and concrete results, filled with real content. The process of further strengthening the solidarity between Azerbaijanis and turning Diaspora structures into an effective force is continuing successfully. The role of diaspora organizations to ensure the rights of our compatriots living in foreign countries, the dissemination of objective information about Azerbaijan and protection of the public interest has risen significantly. Our government, as always, will continue to support diaspora organizations in this direction.

Successive reforms, undertaken in the Republic of Azerbaijan on the basis of the policy, planned by national leader Heydar Aliyev, have now led to a progressive changes in all spheres, our country embarked on a path of dynamic development. A strong rush that occurred in the last ten years in Azerbaijan in the socio- economic field has had a positive impact on all aspects of society, led focus of political processes in a healthy direction. Our republic is well on the way of democracy, political pluralism, human rights and freedoms are ensured; there are all conditions for the development of civil society. The presidential elections showed that the level of political culture in Azerbaijan is high and the continued strategic course is based on the will of the people.

Azerbaijan has also become a major regional center of international economic, political, humanitarian and sporting events. Our country is recognized around the world as a space of tolerance and multiculturalism. A representation of Azerbaijan for two years in the UN Security Council is a clear confirmation of the high evaluation by the international community of the authority of our state and its policies .

Along with successes, it should be noted that we face such a fateful task as restoring the territorial integrity of our country, violated as a result of Armenian military aggression. We continue to negotiate with the other side to reach a fair settlement of the Armenian -Azerbaijani Nagorno - Karabakh conflict in accordance with the international law. I think that the Azerbaijanis of the world, regardless of where they live, should also provide their support to this cause.

Our capital to host the first European Games-2015 next summer. We are seriously preparing for the celebration of this great sport, working hard to earn the trust and confidence placed in our country.

I have to note the reality that the global processes, along with the positive trends, create a number of problems of national development, preservation of national and spiritual values of the peoples. In such circumstances, the solidarity of our compatriots living in the world should become stronger and activities of Diaspora structures should be more organized and flexible. Protection and development of the independent Azerbaijan Republic that forms the basis of our unity and solidarity, strengthening of its position in the international community requires special efforts from each of us. We all need to unite more closely around the idea of Azerbaijanism to protect our national interests, rights and freedoms of our fellow citizens, progress of our state and growth of its international prestige.

I congratulate all of our fellow citizens with this holiday and I wish each of you happiness and success!”