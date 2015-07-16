President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Ramadan

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Ramadan. Report informs, the congratulation letter reads:

"Dear countrymen!

I congratulate you on the occasion of Ramadan Holiday, deliver each of you my sincere wishes.

The month of Ramadan, in which the holy Koran was heaven-sent, invites mankind to charity, equality, moral perfection, refines ideas, spirit of the people, brotherhood, mercy, compassion and equality, demonstrates the triumph of moral purity, noble deeds. During these holidays, illuminating the hearts and souls of divine wisdom, our faithful citizens adequately perform the duty of conscience and duty to religion, experience the joy of spiritual wealth, moral perfection.

During these days, all over the country prayers are offered for the prosperity of our people, pays tribute to the immortal memory of martyrs. I believe during these sacred holidays, your prayers and wishes, pure intentions will be heard by Allah.

Dear Brothers and Sisters!

Holding of this sacred holiday at the state level shows how much we appreciate the multicultural principles and the principles of tolerance. Today, we reiterate to the world once again that we are committed to human values as much as national values. We take our religious, ethnic diversity as a richness of our spiritual integrity. Therefore, I deliver my sincere congratulations to you and all compatriots living outside our country on the occasion of this sacred day and wish your families happiness and well-being and your homes abundance and prosperity.

Happy Your Ramadan!