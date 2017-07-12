 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev chairs meeting of Cabinet of Ministers

    The head of state made a closing speech at the meeting© President.az

    Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has chaired a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socio-economic development in the first half of 2017 and objectives for the future.

    Report informs, the head of state made an opening speech at the event.

    Speakers at the meeting included Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Huseyngulu Baghirov, Chairman of the State Committee on Property Issues Karam Hasanov, and chairman of Melioration and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company Ahmad Ahmadzade.

    The head of state made a closing speech at the meeting.

