President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has proved to the world that can live independently

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ "25 years is a great story. We have already proved to the world that we can successfully live as an independent state."

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the official reception dedicated to the 25th anniversary of restoration of state independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The head of state noted that beautiful cities, landscaped areas, as well as Baku city, which is one of the most beautiful cities in the world are living proof of this: " We will follow this path in the future, will continue our independent policy. We will follow according to the will of the Azerbaijani people. Our independence is irreversible and eternal."

The Azerbaijani President wished new successes to all the Azerbaijani people in strengthening independence: "Long live independent Republic of Azerbaijan!"