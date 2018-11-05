President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Qarabag Equestrian Complex

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Qarabag Equestrian Complex of Qarabag Horse Breeding Farm LLC under the Animal Breeding Scientific-Research Institute of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Report informs citing AzerTag that President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the complex.

Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov and head of Qarabag Equestrian Complex Maarif Huseynov highlighted the work done to develop horse breeding in the country, and conditions created at the complex.

Qarabag Equestrian Complex occupies a total area of 35.5 hectares. All conditions have been created for workers at an administrative building of the Equestrian Complex.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at an indoor ring.

An exhibition on the history of Qarabag horses was also arranged here.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva watched Azerbaijan`s ancient national “Sur-papag” horse game.

The head of state and his wife also familiarized themselves with the conditions created at a horse stable. 200 Qarabag horses are kept here. The complex employs 28 specialists.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva also watched performance of “Suvarilar” group of the Equestrian Center of the State Border Service.