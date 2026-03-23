Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum

    Domestic policy
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 12:42
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum

    On March 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the new building of the Shamakhi European Lyceum, constructed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov provided the head of state with information about the conditions created at the lyceum.

    The previous building of the European Lyceum, constructed in 1937 and reconstructed in 1987, had become unfit for use over time. Therefore, on the instruction of Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, a new lyceum building was constructed.

    This educational institution, consisting of seven blocks with three and four floors and designed for 1,200 students, is one of the largest schools in the district. The lyceum is equipped with the necessary furniture and equipment, while subject rooms and laboratories are furnished with visual aids and materials.

    The facility includes more than 50 classrooms, physics, chemistry, and biology laboratories, informatics and STEAM rooms, as well as military training, medical training, and labor training rooms, a library, a canteen, assembly and sports halls, and an outdoor sports ground.

    The new building of the lyceum was constructed within the framework of the "New School for a Renewing Azerbaijan" Program implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum

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