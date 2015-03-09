President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of Baku Shooting Center

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 9, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his spouse, the chairperson of Games Organizing Committee Mehriban Aliyeva and family members attended the opening of the Baku Shooting Center in Bilajari settlement of the capital. Report informs, the Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov informed the President about the center.

It was noted that the Center is designed for holding the competitions and training in skeet and other shooting sport. All conditions for the organization of high-level competitions were made. The area of the center was expanded. It covers 19.6 hectares.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing opening of the center.

The establishment of such a complex will allow to hold high-level competitions in skeet and other shooting sports during "Baku-2015" first European Games.