President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of Bayil Boulevard - PHOTO

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife Mehriban Aliyeva and daughter Leyla Aliyeva have attended the opening of Bayil Boulevard.

The head of state was informed that the construction of Bayil Boulevard began in 2013. The work was carried out at the highest level. The boulevard, which occupies a total area of 24 hectares, is 2.3 kilometres in length. The area of the green zone is 16 hectares.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of Bayil Boulevard.

The modern lighting and irrigation systems were installed in the boulevard.