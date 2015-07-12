​President Ilham Aliyev attended the Iftar ceremony on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan

Baku. 12 Jule. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Clerical Office of Caucasus Muslims Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade has today hosted the Iftar ceremony on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan at his residency.

Report informs, the Iftar ceremony was attended by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The event kicked off with the recitation of verses from the Quran.

Addressing the ceremony, Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for accepting the invitation to attend the Iftar ceremony organized on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Other speakers including head of the Baku and Caspian Eparchy of the Russian Orthodox Church Alexander and chairman of the Religious Community of the Mountain Jews of Baku Milikh Yevdayev praised tolerance in Azerbaijan, and the country's contributions to developing interreligious dialogue.

The head of state addressed the event.

Then Iftar was served.