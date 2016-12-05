 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Regional Data and International Commutation Centers

    President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the conditions created at the centers

    Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of Regional Data and International Commutation Centers of the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, Azerbaijan's Minister of Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade informed the head of state that the operator of Regional Data Center and IP-based International Commutation Center is AzInTelecom Limited Liability Company which was restructured and renamed in June 2015.

    President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the conditions created at the centers.

