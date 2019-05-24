President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade has hosted an Iftar ceremony on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan at his residence.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the Iftar ceremony.

The event kicked off with the recitation of verses from the Quran and a Ramadan prayer.

Addressing the ceremony, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and guests for accepting his invitation to attend the Iftar ceremony on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Other speakers at the event included Archbishop of Baku and Azerbaijan Eparchy of the Russian Orthodox Church Alexander, head of the Mountain Jews Community in Azerbaijan Milikh Yevdayev and bishop of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan Vladimir Fekete.